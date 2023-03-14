Wellness Seekers Academy launches Holistic Wellness Assessments & State of Wellness Report to boost Employee Wellness
Introducing the Holistic Wellness Assessments and State of Wellness Report by Wellness Seekers Academy - Empowering Organizations Prioritize Employee Wellbeing.
The State of Wellness reports for organisations provide a roadmap to improve the wellness of their employees, which has a significant impact on employee engagement, productivity, and overall success.”GURUGRAM, DELHI NCR, INDIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Seekers Academy Launches Holistic Wellness Assessments for Employees and State of Wellness Report for Organisations
— Ajay Mahajan
Wellness Seekers Academy, a leading provider of holistic employee wellness solutions, announced today the launch of its new Holistic Wellness Assessments for Employees and State of Wellness Report for Organisations.
The Holistic Wellness Assessments are designed to provide employees with a comprehensive understanding of their overall wellness and identify areas that may require improvement. The assessments cover eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, physical, social, occupational, financial, environmental, intellectual, and spiritual.
After completing the assessments, employees receive a detailed report outlining their scores in each dimension and recommendations for improving their wellness. The assessments are available online and can be completed in just a few minutes.
In addition to the Holistic Wellness Assessments, Wellness Seekers Academy also offers a State of Wellness Report for Organisations. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the wellness levels of an organisation's employees and identifies areas that require improvement.
The State of Wellness Report is based on the aggregate scores of employees across the eight dimensions of wellness. The report provides an overview of the organisation's overall wellness level and identifies areas that require attention. The report also includes actionable recommendations for improving employee wellness.
"We are thrilled to launch our new Holistic Wellness Assessments and State of Wellness Report for Organisations," said Ajay Mahajan, Founder & CEO of Wellness Seekers Academy. "Our assessments provide employees with a comprehensive understanding of their overall wellness and actionable recommendations for improvement. The State of Wellness Report for Organisations provides organisations with a roadmap for improving the wellness of their employees, which can have a significant impact on employee engagement, productivity, and overall success."
The Holistic Wellness Assessments and the abridged version of the State of Wellness Report are available immediately to all organisations FREE of any charge.
Organisations interested in learning more about the assessments and reports can visit the Wellness Seekers Academy website at www.wellnessseekersacademy.com or contact ajay@wellnessseekersacademy.com for more information.
About Wellness Seekers Academy:
Wellness Seekers Academy is a leading provider of holistic wellness solutions for individuals and organisations. The company offers a range of services, including wellness assessments, coaching, training, and consulting. Wellness Seekers Academy is committed to helping individuals and organisations achieve their wellness goals through a comprehensive and integrated approach to wellness.
Team Wellness Seekers
Wellness Seekers Academy
+91 96548 89815
ajay@wellnessseekersacademy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn