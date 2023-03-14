Youth-Designed Apparel Brand Launches to Transform Shopping for Parents
Pindrop brand clothing officially enters children and teen category, bridging the gap of comfort and style with unique casualwear.HAIKU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids and teen clothing brand, Pindrop Clothing, launches its first collection of high-quality trendy, and one-of-a-kind clothing. Pindrop’s goal is to provide a new dimension in kids' fashion and a refreshing alternative to the mass-market apparel that department stores offer today.
Multifaceted artist James Bowersox of Maui created this lively clothing line after discovering such limited choices for his kids in today’s marketplace. The Pindrop team works alongside a diverse group of artists but remains a family-run business with a unique style in creativity. James Bowersox's children actively participate in the team with Jake Phoenix contributing to both modeling and t-shirt design. James Bowersox’s daughter, Arielle, lends her talents in social media management, pricing, and design - including the creation of their bestselling t-shirt: Techno Kitty.
With their playful imaginations and boundless creativity, together they merge creativity and convention by transforming their vibrant and abstract art into life and onto unique tees and apparel.
“Pindrop has brought much goodness to our family and community,” said Pindrop founder James Bowersox. “It’s all about the youth. The kids-inclusive business model not only allows our family to have fun and learn together, but their peers see the product as cool and the business as inspirational.”
“I started the company not only to create high-quality and unique clothing for kids and teens, but also to instill in my children the values of creativity, hard work, and independence. It is a family business that celebrates imagination and the power of family.”
Pindrop is dedicated to curating a diverse range of dynamic and durable apparel that embodies their values of quality, style, and comfort. The brand wants their customers to feel confident in their clothing, no matter what the occasion.
Thanks to their high-quality materials the clothes are not only fashionable but also comfortable as well. The team is dedicated to creating top-notch products. This commitment shines through in every aspect of their designs as they combine playful creativity with durability. When you see the Pindrop label, you can expect a brand that is built to last and will always deliver on quality.
OUR MISSION
Pindrop is a new dimension in childrenswear designed to bring more flavor to wardrobe closets globally. Our clothing line offers affordable quality that screams comfort for kids on the move. Our designs give kids a refreshing alternative compared to what is out in the marketplace today. Pindrop believes Fashion is about self-expression, not just trends. Kids are inspiring and enthusiastic. And Pindrop is excited to provide an outlet for them that brings more happiness to their everyday style. Whether it’s on the school playground, at the skating park, or a birthday party, Pindrop gives kids a chance to showcase their own personalities! Check out this new wave in artistic apparel for today’s next-generation youth. What you will find is Pindrop is the right fit for the cool kid in your life.
Opal Staff
Opal Public Relations
hello@opalpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram