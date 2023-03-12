Submit Release
President visits Surkhandarya region

UZBEKISTAN, March 12 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Surkhandarya region on March 13.

The Head of state visited the Mausoleum of the great theologian Hakim at-Termezi.

Duas were recited with a request to the Almighty for peace and tranquility, well-being and prosperity in the country.

Conditions created for the development of science and enlightenment and ensuring religious freedoms were discussed during the conversation with religious figures. It was noted that in recent years, Muslims have been provided with all opportunities for the free exercise of religious rites: new mosques and madrasahs have been built, scientific-enlightenment complexes have been created, thousands of our compatriots make Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages every year.

It was emphasized that the main task today is to convey to the people the significance of these deeds and the light of spirituality. It was noted that first of all imam-khatibs should travel to the regions and systematically, deeply study the heritage of Hakim at-Termezi, Imam Bukhari, Imam Moturidi, Burkhoniddin Margilani, Abu Muin Nasafi, and other great scientists. To do this, it was proposed to develop a special program.

Source: UzA

