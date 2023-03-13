MetaTdex Earn, Free from the Token Price Fluctuation Risk with 7-Day Unconditional Refund Service
MetaTdex Earn Has Upgraded the 7-Day Unconditional Refund ServiceDUBAI, DUBAI, 阿拉伯联合酋长国, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 3 to March 10, 2023, the crypto market showed a downward trend on the whole. Both BTC and ETH prices fell by over 8%. More severely, users who decided to sell tokens at a relatively low price might bear the risk of tremendous asset losses. Because after token prices rebound, they have to cost more for repurchasing the same amount of tokens as before. However, the 7-day unconditional refund service launched by MetaTdex Earn enables users to effectively avoid the risks from token price fluctuations.
Recently, MetaTdex Earn has launched a new version of the 7-day unconditional refund service that improves the conversion pool quota and trading experience on the Polygon chain, allowing users to enjoy robust crypto investments. As long as purchasing crypto assets in the conversion pools of MetaTdex Earn, users can enjoy the 7-day unconditional refund service. There is no need for Earn users to worry about asset shrinkage caused by the decline in token prices.
Launched by MetaTdex, "Earn" is an exclusive benefit product focused on global crypto enthusiasts which offers a worry-free refund service for TT (Tdex Token), ETH, SHIB, MATIC and some other tokens. Among them, the conversion pool of the Polygon chain provides 30,000 MATICs and 30,000 TTs per day. As MetaTdex seeks to benefit more users, the platform has set an upper limit on the daily purchase amount of a single Earn user, that is, 300 TTs and 300 MATICs. Users can convert USDT into other tokens on a first-come, first-served basis until there is no token left in the pool.
Under the 7-day unconditional refund service of MetaTdex Earn, users are able to gain interests from the increase in token price while avoiding asset losses from the token price depreciation. Meanwhile, the tokens purchased in MetaTdex Earn can be freely dominated by users. The tokens can be put in the Turbo Staking pool for financing yields, or in the trade mining sector for mining yields.
Taking Trade Mining as an example. After buying TTs in Earn, there will be three situations:
1. When the TT price is stable, users can get TT rewards by conducting the TT/USDT trade mining. The amount of mined TTs is equivalent to the total yield.
2. When the TT price rises, users can conduct the TT/USDT trade mining and get dual benefits of increasing TT quantities as well as a higher TT price.
3. When the TT price falls, users can conduct the TT/USDT trade mining and hedge a part of the price drop losses via TT rewards. Definitely, due to the strong liquidity of TT generated from the trade mining campaign, the TT price has an obvious upward trend in recent weeks, thus the risk of a sharp decline is relatively small.
Deployed on the BSC, HECO and Polygon chains, MetaTdex (https://www.metatdex.com/download) has entered the top 10 in the ranking of global DEXs based on its comprehensive strength. In the future, there will be more innovative financial product models. MetaTdex is always committed to bringing users a secure, robust and efficient asset appreciation platform.
