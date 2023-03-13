Teradek Medical Announces Launch of MD11 for Wireless OR

Falco MD11 is a wireless 4K zero-latency video link system for use within the medical industry

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falco MD11 is a wireless 4K zero-latency video link system for use within the medical industry. Incorporating transmitters and receivers, Falco links streamline clinical workflows by quickly connecting real-time video without the need for cables.

Based on Amimon’s award-winning, 3rd generation chipsets, Falco MD11 securely and robustly delivers 4K30fps video wirelessly with a latency that is less than 1mSec. The Falco product line brings a new standard of wireless video connectivity for medical applications which require clear sharp images, such as Endoscopy Systems, Clinical Microscopes, Theater Lights solutions, and other medical settings. “The Falco product line, including the MD11, gives both system integrators and medical staff incredible flexibility” said Shahar Keren, Product Management Director, Teradek Medical Solutions. “With Falco wireless video links, all video devices inside the OR become mobile, which leads to a safer and more flexible environment for medical staff without compromising on video quality or connectivity robustness”.

Teradek Falco solutions deliver real-time superior image quality, enabling live video to be simultaneously multicast, without interruption, on to four other devices, for example Surgical/2D/3D monitors, large wall mounted TVs, control panels and

recording equipment.

The solution helps to increase Operating Room availability and reduce complexity and costs. Falco can easily be retrofitted without the need for professional, expensive, installations in the ceilings or walls.

About Teradek Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Videndum’s Creative Solutions Division designs and manufactures premium products for Cinema, Live Production, Medical and Industrial industries under the brands Teradek, SmallHD and Wooden Camera. Creative Solutions has manufacturing and R&D centers in the US, Israel and continental Europe, and its products are available via global partners and on its websites. For more information visit our website: medical.teradek.com