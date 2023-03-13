Intelligent Memory covers over 70 Percent of the U.S. Market with Network of Representatives and Distributors

Intelligent Memory covers 70 percent of the addressable market in the U.S. Intelligent Memory company logo

In just 12 months Intelligent Memory has covered 70 percent of the addressable US market proving that the market for industrial memory is underserved

IM fills a much-needed gap in the memory market with its portfolio. As memory output globally scales down, industrial customers will soon feel the effects and IM is ready to offer alternatives.” — David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory