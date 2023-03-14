New Website For Shukhar Foundation And New Hopes For Students Of Gujarat And Their Families
Shukhar Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting needy students of Gujarat, India, has launched its new website.
Let’s Join Hands To Support The Talented But Underprivileged students of Gujarat, India.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shukhar Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides educational and family support to underprivileged students in Gujarat, India. The foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website. The website has been designed to provide a more user-friendly experience for donors and volunteers.
The new website by ACE SEO, a company well-known for its web designs in Calgary, includes an updated layout, improved navigation, and easy-to-use donation forms. It also includes comprehensive information about their programs, events, and campaigns and features inspiring stories of the people and communities that they serve. With this new website, the foundation aims to increase its online presence and expand its reach to a broader audience. The new website will help the organization better communicate its mission and enable it to raise more funds and significantly impact the lives of those in need.
The website’s navigation is organized to give visitors easy access to information about the foundation’s work, ongoing projects, and events. With this new website, the Shukhar Foundation hopes to create awareness about the importance of education and family support in developing communities in Gujarat.
The new website features a Projects menu, which includes information about the foundation’s ongoing projects, such as Educational Support, Medical Emergencies, and Family Support. The Educational Support project aims to provide students with the necessary resources to succeed, including books, uniforms, and scholarships. The Medical Emergencies project offers financial support for families unable to afford medical treatment. The Family Support project financially supports families of students struggling to make ends meet.
Under the Resources menu, visitors can find helpful information about education, health, and family support. The Events menu highlights the foundation’s upcoming events and fundraising activities. The About Us page provides a brief history of the foundation, its mission, and its board of directors. Visitors can use the Contact Us page to contact the foundation and learn more about its work.
The Shukhar Foundation is committed to providing educational and family support to underprivileged students in Gujarat, and its new website is an essential step towards achieving this mission. With its user-friendly design and informative content, the new website will attract a wider audience and help the foundation raise the funds it needs to continue its essential work.
The foundation relies on donations from individuals and organizations to fund its projects, and visitors to the website can use the Donate Now button to contribute. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a big difference in the lives of underprivileged students.
Summary/Conclusion:
Launching the new website for the Shukhar Foundation is a significant milestone for the organization. With its focus on education and family support, the foundation is helping to transform the lives of underprivileged students in Gujarat. With the new website, the foundation hopes to connect with a broader audience and raise the funds it needs to continue its essential work. Visitors to the website can learn more about the foundation’s ongoing projects and upcoming events and how they can make a difference by supporting its mission.
About Shukhar Foundation:
Shukhar Foundation is on a mission to help the most vulnerable students of Gujarat to overcome the challenges in attaining their education. In addition, they are supporting students' families to meet the basic needs of life, like food, shelter, and medical care.
