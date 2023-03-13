Himiway Showcases E-Bikes for Hunting and Fishing at Great American Outdoor Show
Himiway, a global e-bike brand, successfully showcased their line of e-bikes at the Great American Outdoor Show, receiving attention from influencers.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Himiway, the global leader in e-bikes, recently showcased their products at the Great American Outdoor Show, an event celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions in the United States. The brand's goal of making e-bikes more accessible to people's outdoor lifestyles, including hunting and fishing scenarios, was well received by attendees and influencers.
The Himiway booth was a huge success, attracting over 90,000 attendees and generating an estimated $100,000 in sales onsite, followed by a steady stream of dealer inquiries. The projected offline exposure and in-store traffic is expected to be equally impressive.
The popularity of the Himiway booth was due in part to the potential of e-bikes in the hunting sector. E-bikes offer quiet and flexible operation, and access to rugged terrain, making them an ideal hunting assistant. The Himiway fat tire electric bike, with its extra-long battery life, fat tires, sturdy body, and powerful motor, is particularly well-suited for this application. The bike's ability to carry up to 400 pounds, enabling users to transport even big game, was another highlight.
The Himiway booth also attracted the attention of several influencers, including the Appalachian Channel and KEO Vlogs, who visited the booth and praised the product. Their videos showcasing the capabilities of the Himiway e-bike have garnered widespread attention.
Overall, the success of Himiway's presence at the Great American Outdoor Show highlights the growing popularity of e-bikes in the outdoors and the brand's commitment to providing reliable and high-quality products for outdoor enthusiasts.
About Great American Outdoor Show
The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event celebrating hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions that are treasured by millions of Americans and their families. The show features over 1,100 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RV’s, and archery to art covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space! Not to mention a jam packed schedule including country concerts, fundraising dinners, speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations and much more!
About Himiway
Himiway was founded in 2017 to provide the best outdoor cycling experience for riders all over the world. The brand is committed to ensuring premium product quality, superior customer satisfaction, and fulfilling social responsibility. Himiway e-bikes are designed to offer an environmental way for cycling enthusiasts and environmentalists to explore and enjoy a new lifestyle. The company has branches and customers in North America and Europe, and aims to serve over 1 million cyclists in 30+ countries around the world.
