Zil Money Partners with ADP Payroll, Letting Businesses Use Credit Cards for Easy Payroll Funding

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of leading B2B payments platforms OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, has recently launched an ADP Marketplace app that allows small businesses to utilize their credit card funds for payroll. Zil Money for RUN Powered by ADP® app streamlines the process of obtaining necessary funds for the timely payment of employees, reducing financial uncertainty and mitigating stress for small business owners.

Sabeer Nelli, founder & CEO of Zil Money Corp., acknowledges the common challenge small businesses face with cash shortages and difficulty in paying their employees on time. The app was developed as an innovative solution to assist small businesses in obtaining the necessary funds to manage their payroll efficiently.

The Zil Money app offers a user-friendly interface and can be seamlessly integrated with ADP Run, making it an effective addition to any small business's financial toolkit. Small business owners can utilize the application to ensure timely payment to their employees, promoting a content and efficient workforce. For example, if a restaurant owner experiences a cash shortage due to weekend business, they can utilize their credit card balance through the ADP Zil partnership and receive a wire transfer from Zil Money on Fridays to pay their employees on time. Zil Money's app is a game-changer for small businesses facing cash flow issues, providing a reliable and efficient solution to a common problem. With the launch of this innovative app, Zil Money is positioned to become a significant provider of financial technology solutions to small businesses across the United States.

The CEO said, "We're excited to offer ADP clients a detailed solution to address their payroll-related challenges. By integrating with Zil Money, ADP users can conveniently fund their payroll with their credit cards, ensuring they can implement payroll within the ADP platform without any hassles. It also simplifies the payroll process and saves time, providing ADP users a seamless experience."

Businesses can automate payroll funding by using Zil Money for RUN Powered by ADP®. After adding your credit card information and ADP account information, you can easily enable the integration to automatically fund future payroll runs, and you're done! Your credit card will be charged by Zil, and the funds will be deposited into your ADP-linked bank account, where ADP will process your employees’ paychecks.

The Zil Money corp.’s payments platforms offer a comprehensive range of options, such as ACH, wire transfers, direct deposit payments, checks, RTP, and more. This new offering provides individuals and businesses with a reliable and efficient payment processing solution, particularly small businesses that experience cash flow issues.

Recently, the fintech firm has introduced international payments in various currencies and credit card payments without payee fees, which enhances its services. Its integration with leading accounting software platforms makes it an excellent choice for businesses looking to simplify their payment processes.

With over 650,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions, Zil Money has established itself as a leading business platform. Its user-friendly interface and competitive pricing have made it a favorite among users, and its unique payment service features further enhance its potential for future growth and expansion. With these developments, Zil Money has positioned itself to emerge as a significant provider of financial technology solutions to small businesses in the United States and other parts of the globe.