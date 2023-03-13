Acacia University Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Hires
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University, Tempe, Arizona today announced the names of its new senior staff members:
𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗚𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹
David Gleave has spent more than thirty years managing major education and business development projects on a national and regional scale. He has gained unmatched experience working successfully with government officials, international agencies, multinational corporations and education institutions in a very wide range of different cultures and business environments.
As Director and lead consultant for Cambridge University’s International Division (LES), he was responsible for a series of large-scale projects funded by British ODA, Cambridge University, UNDP and USAID to assist the reform and development of national education systems in several African countries. This involved the creation of Cambridge University’s Training Centre for Overseas Ministries of Education based in UK, recruitment and training of technical consultants, vehicle and hardware procurements for ODA education projects in Africa, close liaison with international fund managers and government departments receiving aid, overall supervision of African projects over a 5 year period.
He managed the key component of a World Bank-funded project in Nepal and established SEATRAC at the Asian Institute of Technology to support education development projects throughout Southeast Asia. He managed substantial educational development projects in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam for the British Council, British Petroleum, DfID, SIDA, and the World Bank. As Managing Director & Member of the Board of Directors of Cambridge University Asia Pacific Limited he established the company's Regional HQ in Bangkok and led partnerships with China's NEA as well as being appointed by China's State Education Commission as a founder member and principal UK adviser to the Sino British Center in Beijing.
David has served as a member of the board and/or academic adviser for several educational businesses, including Informatics Group in Singapore, NCC Education in the UK, and Salem International University in West Virginia. He also led business development projects for many organizations wishing to enter and develop business opportunities in South and East Asia.
David has conducted academic due diligence for several corporations and institutions, including Careers Australia, FTMS Global in Hong Kong, Eduventures Inc. in USA, Laureate International Universities and Stamford University in Thailand. He has also been involved in developing business opportunities in East Asia for leading HE institutions and large corporations from Australia, New Zealand, UK and USA. David is currently working with clients from the Middle East, Europe, UK and USA to assist their entry into the markets for educational services--particularly online courses for students and company trainees--in South and East Asia.
𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗮𝗵𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗶 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵
Dr. Bahrullah Safi is a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of South Wales, UK. Dr. Safi is an Editorial Board member of various international journals and organizations including International Journal of Social Sciences and Education, Turkey; International Journal of Management and Technical Research, India; ETCOR Educational and Research Centre, Philippines; Bangladesh Business Research Foundation; International Institute of Influencers; Oman Global Ambassadors of Sustainability UAE.
Dr. Safi has worked as a broadcaster with External Services Division of All India Radio and served as chancellor of Mirwais Neeka University.
Dr. Safi has earned his Ph.D. in Management, published several books and papers in national and international journals.
Dr. Bahrullah Safi has received multiple awards for his work, including Best Young Director of the Year Award, Outstanding Educators and Research Award, Excellence in Academic Award and many more. He is an expert in Academic Governance, EdTech Polices, Accreditation Framework, Research and Development, Public-Private Partnerships, Organizational Change Management, Mergers and Acquisitions and Human Capital Management.
With their strategic combination of experience and expertise, it’s clear to see that the appointment of new leadership at the University will be a strategic move aimed at driving academic excellence, growth, increasing reach and expanding into new territories.
