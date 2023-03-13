TaxZerone Reminds Business Owners of Impending Deadline to File Business Income Tax
TaxZerone Urges Business Owners to File Business Income Tax Now to Avoid Late Filing Penalties and Interest ChargesSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the March 15th deadline to file business income tax returns such as Forms 1065, and 1120-S approaches, TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file service provider, reminds business owners to file their taxes on time. Failure to do so may result in penalties and fines.
Business owners who need more time to file their tax returns can apply for an automatic six-month extension by submitting Form 7004. TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file service provider that allows business owners to file Form 7004 electronically. However, filing Form 7004 will only extend the deadline to file business taxes. Business owners still need to pay the tax dues within the deadline.
E-filing Form 7004 with TaxZerone is quick and easy, and businesses can benefit from its easy-to-use platform. TaxZerone offers its e-filing service at just $11.99, the lowest price in the industry.
"TaxZerone understands the pressure that business owners face when it comes to tax season," said Asha Asokan from TaxZerone. "That's why we're reminding business owners that the deadline for filing business income tax is fast approaching, and we encourage them to take advantage of our e-file service if they need an extension."
Business owners who have not yet e-filed Form 7004 can do so with TaxZerone by following the easy steps. They can enter the business information, calculate their balance due, and transmit it to the IRS.
"Don't wait until it's too late to file your business income tax return," added Asha Asokan. "We urge business owners to file their business income tax today to avoid costly penalties and interest charges."
About TaxZerone
TaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file service provider that helps businesses e-file Form 7004 to get an extension for filing business income tax. TaxZerone platform is easy to use, offers the lowest prices in the industry, and has a 99% approval rate. TaxZerone is committed to providing excellent customer service and ensuring that businesses have access to a secure, quick, and reliable e-file service.
To learn more about TaxZerone and e-file Form 7004, please visit their website at https://www.taxzerone.com/ or send an email to support@taxzerone.com.
Asha Asokan
TaxZerone LLC
support@taxzerone.com
