AnnounceKit Launches Pioneering Feature Request Functionality - Driving Exponential Tech Product Development

Today, AnnounceKit is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking feature request functionality.

WILMINGTON, DELEWARE, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AnnounceKit is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking feature request functionality. This exciting new addition to the AnnounceKit platform allows users to quickly and easily submit feature requests for product development teams.

With the new feature request functionality, users can create detailed descriptions of their desired features and rank them in order of importance. This enables product development teams to better understand user needs and prioritize their product roadmaps accordingly. By providing an easy-to-use platform for feature requests, AnnounceKit is empowering customers and developers alike to collaborate on product creation that meets the needs of their target audiences. This is intended to supercharge the way in which groundbreaking tech products & SaaS products are developed and improved for customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to offer a nimble solution for customers and product development teams alike," said Kuba, General Manager at AnnounceKit. "Feature Request streamlines the process of creating a great product that both developers and users love - all while saving companies time and resources."

With the feature request functionality from AnnounceKit, it's simple for businesses to create a new request form with custom fields using the drag-and-drop editor. The forms can be easily embedded into websites or shared via links in emails and social media platforms. Once customers submit feature requests, they are automatically tracked and organized within AnnounceKit’s admin dashboard. Businesses can further prioritize their feature requests based on user feedback such as votes and comments, allowing them to tailor products more specifically to customer needs.

For further information contact Kuba (kuba@announcekit.com)

AnnounceKit helps companies communicate product updates and news to their customers, increase feature adoption and build customer trust. The platform provides a wide array of tools, including an interactive product changelog, customizable in-app announcement widgets, automated notifications integrated across multiple channels, and a centralized dashboard for managing announcement campaigns. Additionally, AnnounceKit allows users to tailor content to specific audiences through user segmentation, collect user feedback and feature requests, and track the effectiveness of the campaigns over time with a robust analytics dashboard.