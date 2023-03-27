Flatworld Philippines Great Place to Work Survey data

Flatworld Philippines is Great Place to Work Certified for the Second Time in a Row.

DAVAO CITY, 8000, PHILIPPINES, March 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Flatworld Philippines, a global IT-BPM company, announced today that they have secured Great Place to WorkTM certified for the second consecutive year. Great Place to Work surveyed employees independently about their experience of working at Flatworld Philippines. 86% of the company’s employees say that Flatworld Philippines is a great place to work, which is a whopping 33% higher than the average.Great Place to WorkTM is the gold standard for evaluating employee high-performance cultures across over 50 countries. It conducts the world’s largest study of workplace excellence annually, surveying 12 million+ employees globally. The certification for Flatworld Philippines shows that they are an employer of choice and a key factor in attracting quality talent.Here are the survey highlights:• 88% of employees feel good about the way they contribute to the community• 88% of respondents said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company• 87% of employees opined their customers would rate their service as excellent• 87% of respondents felt proud to tell others they worked here• 85% of employees would strongly endorse the company to their family and friends as a great place to work• 92% of respondents felt that Flatworld was a physically safe place to work• 89% of employees agreed that they were given the equipment and resources to do their jobDavid Antony, CEO – Business Solutions, Flatworld, said, “Flatworld is proud to receive the Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row. We encourage employees to collaborate and innovate to achieve mutual success. Our aim is to strive for excellence in every task, no matter how small, and take pride in what we do.”Ajit Sivarajan, Country Head, Flatworld Philippines said, “Flatworld has experienced extraordinary growth in the last 8 years, and we strive to preserve our culture as we expand. Our team members are key partners in the success of our organization, and being awarded the Great Place to Work certification for the second straight year is evidence of our exceptional work culture. There are three cornerstones to our vision – creating exceptional experiences for our stakeholders by harnessing technology, enabling employee growth by building healthy and safe workspaces and contributing to the larger community in a long-term sustainable way.”Initiatives like Beyond Business, where employees volunteer their time and effort towards social causes such as education, have helped Flatworld Philippines get these survey results. The company will continue to value employees, respecting the trust they have in Flatworld Philippines. The Great Place to Work certification for a second year in a row is a testament to the company’s strong employer brand.About Flatworld PhilippinesFlatworld Philippines is a global provider of IT, business consulting, and outsourcing services since 2013. Based in Davao City, Philippines, the company has 1300+ employees experienced in providing technical software services, advisory and related services. Flatworld Philippines’ primary focus is to enable growth by leveraging data and technology to provide exceptional customer experience to customers worldwide.Learn more at https://flatworldphilippines.com

See what makes Flatworld Philippines a Great Place to Work?