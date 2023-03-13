2023 Trends shaping the industry 4.0 and the Future Factory
The industrial investments in UAE intensify as Manufacturers across the country identify Digital Transformation to deliver an increase in production output.ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East is experiencing a surge in industrial development with the UAE leading the way with a clear strategy towards creating and nurturing a favorable industrial investment opportunity with significant commitments and action toward developing a world-class industrial ecosystem.
The 2nd Annual Future Factory Show, set to take place at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi on 15th March, is bringing together leading enablers, technology innovators, and thought leaders to create an industry 4.0 ecosystem that will enable manufacturers to gain the strategic advantage by forging partnerships, alliances, and connections with key stakeholders to improve their manufacturing output, business growth through innovative financing, incentivization programs, trade credit facilities and the digital transformation technologies.
Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry will be participating as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming show. We caught up with Pranish Kushare, Sr. Principal Business Consultant from Infor to gain some insights into the global, and regional trends shaping the industry 4.0 landscape. He was happy to oblige and stated that: ”The most prevalent top trends shaping the digital transformation landscape in industrial manufacturing sector globally in 2023 are robotics and automation (62%), Data analytics (60%), and Internet of Things (loT) platforms (39%) - a sure sign of the increasing move to Industry 4.0.“
He further commented that “manufacturing companies in the region are also investing heavily, with some 71% of manufacturers in the MEA region pursuing a digital-first approach to business, this insight was gained through an IDC Technology Spotlight commissioned by Infor.”
He also added that “more than 64% of manufacturers in the region are still using spreadsheets and standalone applications to manage their supply chains, and 58% of these manufacturers cited that speed and scale is a key challenge hindering their digital evolution, according to the IDC Technology Spotlight report. Amid these challenges, it is vital that manufacturers in the region adopt the right digital strategy to gain the full advantages of digitization and tap the opportunities for growth.”
He also pointed out that ”in the UAE some of the key challenges being addressed and some of the transformation requirements from manufacturers need for collaboration, user effectiveness, infrastructure modernization, operational excellence, information, and insights.”
Pranish concluded that through their participation at the 2nd Annual Future Factory Show UAE, Infor will “highlight the need for manufacturers to implement the right smart factory solutions and strategies to help transform their operations. Infor will be showcasing the Infor CloudSuite and will be presenting on evolving beyond Industry 4.0 with an aim of aiding manufacturers to leverage AI, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. Infor will highlight how organizations can develop an effective roadmap to become smart manufacturers that are truly connected and collaborative, allowing them to gain visibility and control of their operations and interact seamlessly with their partners.”
