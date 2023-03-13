Proclamation – American Red Cross Month – March 2023

WHEREAS, during American Red Cross Month in March, we celebrate the humanitarian spirit of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and reaffirm our commitment to help ensure no one faces a crisis alone; and,

WHEREAS, caring for one another is at the heart of our community and exemplified by the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, whose simple acts of kindness through the Red Cross provide help and hope in people’s most difficult moments — continuing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton, who founded the organization more than 140 years ago to prevent and alleviate human suffering; and,

WHEREAS, every day, these ordinary individuals lend a helping hand to make an extraordinary difference for neighbors in need — whether it’s providing emergency shelter, food and comfort for families displaced by home fires and other disasters; supporting military members and veterans, along with their families and caregivers, through the unique challenges of service; using vital skills like first aid and CPR to help others survive medical emergencies; or delivering international humanitarian aid and reconnecting loved ones separated by crises around the world; and,

WHEREAS, their support, volunteerism and generous donations are critical to our community’s resilience. We hereby recognize this month of March in honor of all those who fulfill Clara Barton’s noble words, “You must never think of anything except the need and how to meet it,” and ask everyone to join in this commitment.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, AND, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by virtue of the authority vested in us by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim March 2023 as

AMERICAN RED CROSS MONTH

We encourage all citizens in the Commonwealth to take part in the appropriate programs and events of this month and to honor our countless volunteer heroes and support the Red Cross’ mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, we have hereunto set our hands on this 13th day of March 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Lieutenant Governor

###