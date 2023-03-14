Infopro Learning and a Fortune 100 Conglomerate Join Forces to Drive Revenue Growth
The two companies have joined forces to address the "whitespace" in existing accounts to boost expansion sales.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a world leader in workforce transformation, is thrilled and proud to announce its partnership with a Fortune 100 conglomerate. The two companies have joined forces to address the "whitespace" in existing accounts to boost expansion sales. The goal is to enable the sales team to identify opportunities within specific industries and increase revenue for each vertical. Upon conclusion of the custom sales training program, the organization hopes to increase sales by over $50 million by increasing the average order value and win-rate of opportunities.
The client recognized the importance of equipping its salesforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand industry trends, customer challenges, and how to align its solutions to meet these needs. Infopro Learning worked closely with its client to create a comprehensive training program to achieve these objectives. The program includes learning assets for communication, knowledge acquisition, skill application workshops, sales playbooks, and manager's coaching guides, specifically designed for the following industries:
• Sheet Manufacturing
• MMM
• Chemicals
• Life Sciences
• Oil & Gas (Upstream)
• Refining
• Power Generation
• Pulp, Paper, & Tissue
• Oil & Gas (Midstream)
• Renewables
"Infopro Learning's approach empowers our clients by building trust as a partner, rather than solely delivering a product," said Carol Cohen, Vice President of Strategy and Sales Enablement. "We take a customer-centric approach. Our humility and commitment to delivering the best training and development solutions for our customers were key to the client’s decision to work with us, and we're confident that our partnership will lead to their success."
This collaboration represents Infopro Learning's ongoing commitment to empowering organizations to achieve their training and development goals, and the client’s unwavering dedication to providing the best solutions for its customers. The two companies are eager to embark on this exciting journey and equip the client’s salesforce with the expertise they need to succeed in their focused verticals.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
