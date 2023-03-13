Australia's Charles Darwin University strengthens academic ties in Bangladesh
Left to right signing forms: Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor North South University; Professor Scott Bowman, Vice-Chancellor Charles Darwin University; Md. Monirul Islam, Joint Secretary, SDG Affairs
New agreement establishes cooperation between CDU and North South University in Bangladesh promoting new opportunities, research outcomes and exchange programs.
CDU is excited to establish this new agreement with NSU, one of the leading universities in Bangladesh, to strengthen our research and academic programs”DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s Charles Darwin University (CDU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North South University (NSU) to strengthen collaboration on academic and research activities between Northern Australia and Bangladesh.
— CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman
CDU is the largest university in the Northern Territory in Australia and is based in the capital city of Darwin.
Signed at the Sustainable Leadership in Higher Education Symposium in Dhaka today, the MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two institutions to promote educational opportunities, research outcomes, and exchange programs for students and staff.
The partnership will foster innovation and creativity, driving solutions to global challenges and contributing to the development of societies in Australia, Bangladesh, and beyond.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman said the agreement would enhance international relations and friendship, as well as develop academic and cultural exchanges in learning, teaching and research.
"CDU is excited to establish this new agreement with NSU, one of the leading universities in Bangladesh, to strengthen our research and academic programs,” Professor Bowman said.
“This MoU provides an excellent opportunity for our students and staff to benefit from the expertise and resources of NSU, and to build meaningful relationships with their counterparts in Dhaka.
“We already have many students from Bangladesh studying on campus at CDU, and they are such generous members of our community. As a university, it is great to give back and ensure more young people from overseas can pursue their educational dreams here in Australia.”
Future international collaboration between CDU and North South University could also include joint degrees, research publications, short-term study tours and Study Abroad programs, among other opportunities to generate mutually beneficial education outcomes.
NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atique Islam said the agreement will enable CDU and NSU to expand their research capabilities, access new resources, and collaborate on projects of global significance.
"NSU is pleased to partner with CDU to foster collaboration in research and education,” Professor Islam said.
“This partnership will enable us to create new opportunities for our students and faculty, and contribute to the development of our communities."
In support of international relations across the Indian subcontinent, a newly-established CDU office in India will help grow international student recruitment, develop business connections, and streamline the admissions process for applicants.
The MoU was supported by CDU Global.
