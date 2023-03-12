Delegation of Uzbekistan visited Iran

UZBEKISTAN, March 12 - On March 11-12, 2023, a delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov visited the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the visit, the delegation of our country was received by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Meetings held with Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran, Co-Chair of Uzbekistan - Iran Intergovernmental Commission Reza Fatemi-Amin.

During Uzbekistan – Iran talks parties discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, transport and logistics. They reviewed the preparations for the joint events planned for 2023, exchanged views on the effective utilization of transport and communication capabilities of Uzbekistan and Iran to activate economic diplomacy.

A business forum was organized in Tehran with the participation of heads of leading Iranian companies, during which issues of implementing joint investment projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals, production of medical equipment and construction materials, chemical and textile industries, agriculture were discussed.

The delegation of Uzbekistan also held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri. Various aspects of regional cooperation in the ECO space were considered during the negotiations.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan