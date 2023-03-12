Samarkand to host the 25th UNWTO General Assembly Session

UZBEKISTAN, March 12 - The Government of Uzbekistan has adopted a resolution on holding the 25th session of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Samarkand at a high level.

According to the uzbektourism.uz portal, the event will be held on 16-20 October 2023. The resolution “On the high-level organization of the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Samarkand in 2023 and measures to obtain the status of the city of Shakhrisabz as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2024” indicates the necessary measures to hold the event at a high level. In particular, for foreign guests participating in events within the framework of the General Assembly, it is planned to develop a special guide with general information about Samarkand.

In addition, the resolution provides for the preparation and wide distribution of photo and video materials reflecting the lifestyle of our people, the International Tourist Center “Silk Road Samarkand” and cultural heritage sites, tourism infrastructure, ecotourism, as well as promotional materials on “Samarkand – The Tourist Gate of New Uzbekistan”, and others.

At the session, one of the oldest cities in Uzbekistan – Shakhrisabz – will be presented as a candidate for the status of the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2024.

Source: UzA