Data Dynamics and Microsoft Team Up to Host an Informative Live Webinar: The Cloud Migration F.A.Q.
NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEANECK, N.J., March 13, 2023 - Data Dynamics announced today an intriguing live webinar in association with Microsoft titled –” The Cloud Migration F.A.Q" on March 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST. The webinar will feature Tim Kresler, Principal Product Manager and Industry Expert from Microsoft, and Cuong Le, Chief Strategy Officer from Data Dynamics, as they answer the most frequently asked questions during a cloud migration journey and dispel common myths surrounding it.
Cloud computing sounded like a trendy, futuristic buzzword in the past, but now it is an integral part of our daily lives. As more and more businesses embrace the cloud, questions about the migration process and its implications are becoming increasingly common. Unfortunately, when these questions are left unanswered, they can quickly give rise to misconceptions. Is it too expensive? Will it require a complete overhaul of my processes? How safe is it? How long will it take? What should I move? These questions are all relevant and must be answered to dispel misconceptions. Before making the leap over to cloud migration, it's important to understand the key concepts and best practices, especially in economic times like these, where cloud can be on the key solutions.
Keeping this in mind, Data Dynamics and Microsoft have joined forces to present an exciting live webinar named "The Cloud Migration F.A.Q." on March 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST. Regardless of whether organizations are beginning their cloud migration journey or already in the midst of it, the 30-minute session promises to provide valuable information to all.
Here's a quick look at the webinar highlights:
1. Can cloud adoption thrive during a recession? Let's uncover the truth!
2. Unravel the top 5 most frequently asked questions surrounding cloud migration.
3. Buckle up as we reveal Microsoft Azure's File Migration Program - $0 migrations to Azure.
4. THREE-PRONGED APPROACH, designed to transform your data into a valuable ASSET while transitioning to the cloud.
About Data Dynamics
Data Dynamics is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, helping organizations structure their unstructured data with their Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform. The platform encompasses four modules- Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. Proven in over 26 Fortune 100 organizations, the Platform uses a blend of automation, AI, ML, and blockchain technologies and scales to meet the requirements of global enterprise workloads. With Data Dynamics, enterprise customers can eliminate the use of individual point solutions with siloed data views. Instead, they can utilize a single software platform to structure their unstructured data, unlock data-driven insights, secure data, ensure compliance and governance, and drive cloud data management. Ultimately, the company's vision is to help enterprises achieve data democratization so that users, no matter their technical background, can instantly access, understand, and derive maximum insights from unstructured data sprawls.
