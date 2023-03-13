Podcasting Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Statistics, Future Trends and Global Analysis 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Podcasting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
The global podcasting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.9% during 2023-2028. Podcasting represents the preparation of audio files that a user can either stream online on a subscription basis or download directly to personal devices for listening. It is generally hosted by individuals who lead a conversation, report news, and convey motivational stories, instructional information, and auditory case studies. Podcasts are convenient, easy to get started, highly engaging, and aid in building a personal connection, improving conversation, and acts as a popular alternative to videos. As a result, they are widely used by numerous brands to enhance search engine optimization (SEO) opportunities and increase website traffic.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/podcasting-market/requestsample
Global Podcasting Market Trends:
The rising penetration of the Internet, inflating sales of smartphones, and the widespread adoption of e-learning solutions are among the key factors stimulating the podcasting market. Moreover, the elevating demand for podcasts, as they offer flexible delivery of audio learning resources, which are used in teaching and educational learning across the globe is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing advancements in technology, including the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) that assists in hyper-contextualizing information, while ensuring that the relevant content reaches the target audience, are positively influencing the podcasting market growth. Furthermore, the escalating usage of the service amongst individuals, as it offers easy accessibility to the podcast during walking, traveling, exercising, cleaning, gardening, and other activities is also propelling the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of smart speakers, the inflating digitization, and the rising product utilization in business-to-business (B2B), business-to-commerce (B2C), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors are anticipated to drive the podcasting market over the forecasted period.
Podcasting Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the podcasting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Amazon.com Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Entercom Communications Corp.
• iHeartMedia Inc.
• Liberated Syndication Inc.
• Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)
• Podbean Tech LLC
• SoundCloud Ltd.
• Spotify AB
• TuneIn Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global podcasting market based on genre, format and region.
Breakup by Genre:
• News and Politics
• Society and Culture
• Comedy
• Sports
• Others
Breakup by Format:
• Interviews
• Panels
• Solo
• Repurposed Content
• Conversational
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3402&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
