Plannerly Launches AI-Powered Tools to Streamline AEC Writing
Plannerly, a leading BIM management platform, introduces AI-powered tools to enhance the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry writing.
We are thrilled to be launching our AI-powered tools to help streamline the planning workflow.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, a leading BIM management platform known for its innovative solutions, has recently announced the launch of its latest offering - AI-powered tools for the AEC industry.
This suite of tools has been designed to simplify and optimize the writing process for professionals in the AEC industry, making it easier for them to produce high-quality content in less time.
With over 1 billion data points from the AEC industry incorporated into its AI tools, Plannerly is ready to help BIM managers create technical documents like BIM Execution Plans or Contract Agreements faster and with more accuracy.
With these new features, Plannerly can generate an entirely new document in a fraction of the time that would normally be spent writing one.
It can also help to check and correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors automatically, saving BIM managers time and money.
Plannerly has also added tools to expand, simplify, and summarize any selected content.
These new features will streamline design and construction planning workflows and ensure increased efficiency in contract production.
“We are thrilled to introduce our new AI-powered features to our users," said Plannerly CEO Clive Jordan "These features have been designed specifically with the needs of our users in mind – helping them get the job done faster and more efficiently while still giving them ultimate control over the final product"
Users can access their projects anywhere from the cloud and can create templates from their AI-generated content that they can reuse for future documents.
The power of artificial intelligence gives Plannerly users an edge when it comes to creating technical documents quickly and accurately. With this new feature set available at no cost to joiners on Plannerly's platform, there's never been a better time to get started!
Plannerly is committed to providing users with the best possible experience when creating technical documents in the AEC industry.
With its new AI-powered features, Plannerly is making it easier than ever before for BIM managers to write accurately and efficiently while still having full control over the final product.
Plannerly's AI-enabled tools are easy to use and free to try. The AI-powered tools are available now on Plannerly's platform.
Get started today and experience the power of AI-powered AEC BIM writing!
