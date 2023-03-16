Empowering Young Minds: Foundations 4 AdVANCEment Prepares Scholars for Lifelong Success
From reading in 26 days to becoming young philanthropists: the journey of Foundations 4 AdVANCEment's scholars.
Our goal is to make sure that every child has access to a quality education.”STEGER, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundations 4 AdVANCEment, an early childhood academy founded in Steger, Illinois, is making waves in the education industry with its innovative curriculum and commitment to excellence. Founded by Wanikka Vance-Clark, the academy caters to children aged 3-5 and helps them build a strong educational foundation that lasts a lifetime. With a focus on early literacy, early math skills, and self-help practices, Vance-Clark is changing the face of early childhood education.
Through Foundations 4 AdVANCEment, students learn to read within the first 26 days of the program, which helps to build their confidence and academic performance. The curriculum is designed around the brain development of young children and is a hands-on program that ensures all students are at least 1 to 2 grade levels above their current age. Vance-Clark's goal is to help children go from average to gifted academically, eradicate illiteracy in families, and provide parents with the tools and resources needed to successfully educate their children at home without feeling defeated.
One of the unique aspects of Foundations 4 AdVANCEment is its focus on character development. The academy's mission is to prepare students to excel as high-achieving scholars and leaders in high school, college, and beyond. Through a rigorous curriculum, engaging teachers, and a nurturing learning environment, Foundations 4 AdVANCEment strives to foster the full potential of each scholar and help them become models of active and ethical citizenship.
But the academy's commitment to excellence doesn't stop there. The scholars at Foundations 4 AdVANCEment have decided to give back to the community by fully funding a scholarship endowment fund at the University of Mississippi. The endowment will provide yearly scholarships to student-athletes who are majoring in early childhood education. By becoming young philanthropists, the scholars hope to build a legacy for themselves and inspire future educators and early childhood students just like them.
"We want to help future educators and early childhood students just like us," says Vance-Clark. "Our goal is to make sure that every child has access to a quality education, and we believe that starts with providing scholarships to those who are passionate about teaching and shaping young minds."
Foundations 4 AdVANCEment's scholars are asking for the public's help in reaching their goal. Donations can be made at https://umfoundation.com/WanikkaVanceClark. By contributing to the scholarship endowment fund, donors are helping to shape the future of early childhood education and investing in the next generation of educators.
As Vance-Clark says, "We are changing the face of early childhood education through advanced early literacy, early math skills, and student self-help practices. Join us in our mission to make a difference in the lives of young children and families.
