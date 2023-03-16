Bald Guy Greetings Makes Choosing a Funny Greeting Card Less Terrible
I'm beyond excited to introduce the new line and share them with our customers. It's literally my favorite thing in the world to do.”UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bald Guy Greetings Launches New Line of Humorous Greeting Cards in an Effort to Make Greeting Card Shopping Less Terrible.
— Ian Kalman
Bald Guy Greetings, the popular brand of humorous greeting cards, is excited to announce the launch of their newest line -- The C-SERIES.
A line of 36 cards that promises you'll find at least 35 of them funny. Their motto, “You should never have to spend 45 minutes looking for a funny card.”
With over 280 styles, the original Bald Guy Greetings has been a top selling line and fan favorite since it launched in 2006. Their new line, The C-SERIES, is set to launch on March 21st, 2023 and features the same trademark humor Bald Guy Greetings is known for.
"Oh, I'm sorry I didn't know you were going to ask for a quote." said Ian Kalman, Co-Founder of Bald Guy Greetings. And then he said, "I'm beyond excited to introduce the new line and share them with our customers. It's literally my favorite thing in the world to do."
Whether you're looking for a card for your best friend, significant other, co-worker or family member, Bald Guy Greetings has something for everyone. As long as they enjoy laughing AND they know someone who has a birthday.
"I've been a fan of Bald Guy Greetings for years and was thrilled to see the new line of cards," said Emily, a satisfied customer who received a sneak peek at the line via the BGG newsletter, The Bald Street Journal. "Their new cards are hilarious and unique. My family and friends always look forward to getting a Bald Guy Greeting.”
So, if you’re in the market for a funny card, they encourage you to visit their website and view their entire line.
For media inquiries or samples of the new line, please email The Bald Guy directly via email --ian@baldguygreetings.com or give him a call at 415-308-4251. That’s his direct line and he’ll be the guy who picks up the phone. In fact, if his assistant answers the phone - hang up. He doesn’t have an assistant. You must have dialed wrong.
