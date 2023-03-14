Nexxis Exhibit their Unique Procurement Approach at AOG Energy

Built on an ethos of advanced technology, Nexxis is delighted to showcase how their pioneering approach helps the oil & gas sectors at AOG Energy in Perth.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Built on an ethos of advanced technology and cutting-edge equipment solutions, Nexxis is delighted to showcase how their pioneering approach benefits the oil & gas and clean energy sectors at AOG Energy from 15-17 March 2023.Positively upsetting the status quo has long been the driving force that drives the Nexxis equipment procurement model. There’s no better platform for this well-established ground-breaking company to present this to multiple industry players than at AOG Energy, the go-to exhibition for innovation in every area of oil, gas and clean energy. As energy requirements become ever more complex in an increasingly environmentally aware world, Nexxis has consistently led the way through the delivery of transformational robotic equipment solutions, support and financial alternatives.There is no one more suited to define cutting-edge, end-to-end testing solutions than those with extensive industry experience. This, combined with expertise in robotic advances, underscores how Nexxis create custom-made solutions to suit client needs. This ranges from off-the-shelf tech for simple NDT testing needs to bespoke requirements that are solved with a design-team approach, all formulated to provide clients with that essential competitive edge.Examples of technology that have been successfully implemented to overcome complex testing needs include products, such as the Zenith , Magneto, Elios 3. These, and many other custom-made advanced solutions, provide benefits around the quality and accuracy of inspection data, the speed of implementation and dramatically reduced costs. Nexxis also champions a proactive testing approach, allowing asset owners to better predict equipment lifespan and reduce the potentially catastrophic effects of unscheduled issues and downtime.In addition to pure procurement needs, the Nexxis consultancy services and financial support solutions provide flexible methods to ensure the best allocation of testing and maintenance equipment funds, as well as the crucial need to embrace a constantly changing landscape of testing needs.Visit Nexxis at stand K18 of AOG Energy from 15-17 March 2023.About NexxisNexxis provides innovative solutions that fuse cutting-edge technology and design with seamless procurement and provider expertise. A leader in bringing the latest robotic advancements to their customers, their expertise offers bespoke solutions to all testing needs for transformational end-to-end solutions.Discover more at https://nexxis.com.au