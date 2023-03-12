Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,244 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Six Additional Counties 

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in six additional counties: Calaveras, Del Norte, Glenn, Kings, San Benito and San Joaquin.

At Governor Newsom’s request, last week President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts, and the Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in 34 counties throughout the state.

Today’s proclamation supports impacted residents in all the counties under a storm state of emergency by waiving fees to replace records such as marriage and birth certificates, and provides flexibility to help hospitals and care facilities in impacted areas continue providing services.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

With storms forecasted to continue through mid-March, California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to storm-impacted communities across California. Details on the ongoing response and information on staying safe during the storms can be found here.

Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up for local wireless emergency alerts and QuickMap.ca.gov to check road conditions.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Six Additional Counties 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more