Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency to Six Additional Counties 

Published: Mar 12, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in six additional counties: Calaveras, Del Norte, Glenn, Kings, San Benito and San Joaquin.

At Governor Newsom’s request, last week President Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts, and the Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in 34 counties throughout the state.

Today’s proclamation supports impacted residents in all the counties under a storm state of emergency by waiving fees to replace records such as marriage and birth certificates, and provides flexibility to help hospitals and care facilities in impacted areas continue providing services.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

With storms forecasted to continue through mid-March, California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to storm-impacted communities across California. Details on the ongoing response and information on staying safe during the storms can be found here.

Visit CalAlerts.org to sign up for local wireless emergency alerts and QuickMap.ca.gov to check road conditions.

