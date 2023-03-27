ISAAC Selected as Newest Member of ACT 1

ISAAC’s membership to this elite group of 26 industry suppliers became official at ACT 1’s business meeting in early March during TCA’s Truckload 2023 event.
“We’re honored to become part of this special group of industry suppliers,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s co-founder and CEO. “ISAAC welcomes the opportunity to play an important role in ensuring trucking has a successful future.”
ISAAC partners with North American trucking fleets to provide a user-friendly electronic logging device (ELD) and telematics solution that enhances safety, boosts fuel efficiency and future proofs their operations.
ACT 1 gives freight transportation leaders the chance to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and build a more successful industry through networking and social events. The organization was a founding member of the “Trucking Moves America Forward” (TMAF) image campaign, and regularly sponsors awards that spotlight outstanding safety performance and operational excellence.
“The ISAAC team cares deeply about trucking, and many of us are already involved with numerous associations and charitable endeavors,” said DeLarochelliere. "We look forward to developing even deeper ties with this entire industry in the coming years.”
“The group of elite suppliers that make up ACT 1 are excited to add ISAAC to our ranks,” said Rence Oliphant, president of ACT 1 and vice president of global sales at Hendrickson. “ISAAC’s industry-leading technology and commitment to customer service have made them the leading ELD and telematics solutions provider in Canada. That proven success has enabled ISAAC to quickly win over customers in the United States. Their stellar reputation is further proof why they are a perfect fit to join ACT 1.”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help to overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Visit isaacinstruments.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.