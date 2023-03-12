Artify Launches Platform to Change the Way Artists Express Creativity with AI

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2023) - Launched on the Ethereum chain, Artify is aiming to change the way we view our own creativity. Together with a decentralized token, the project released a platform that allows its users to create art easily, and mint the results as an NFT. The user draws an outline of their idea, combined with a prompt on how the art should look, and the AI creates art from inspiration. The user can then mint this NFT with zero gas fees, using a technology called Lazy Minting.

Artify launched with the support of a community that embraces the myriad ways that art can affect everyone's lives. Holding stable, new utilities were launched to support the ability to make art. Artify is working to create a DAPP that will allow users to link their tokens to the utility. This DAPP will allow users to reap the benefits from the program and gain rights to use the utility in a tier based fashion. So far the team has delivered several new utilities alongside the existing utility at launch. A telegram bot was created that allows the user to create art and mint in the messenger app. New utilities to support the artists on its platform are created in coordination with the interests of the community. Many people desired a tool that allowed users to find back prompts or create new ones on pictures. Tools such as these are all meant to make it easier to create art for the community.

The team is very happy to see just how much the platform is enjoyed by users. Dylan, project lead of Artify, shared his sentiments: "Seeing just how many people are using our generator daily is a pleasure. We have heard stories of children enjoying the app even more than their parents, creating art with the click of a few buttons and a small drawing. We are pushing to bring more and more to this project that so many people have fallen in love with already. The Artify team is working daily to ensure the project is exposed to as many eyes as possible, in order to bring the expansion that our project and community deserves."

Artify has partnered with 256MKT, a marketing agency that has worked specifically on cryptocurrency projects that have changed how we see this space. The future is bright for Artify Labs as the project continues to lay the framework for changing the ways artists create and share their passion.

The community can be reached by visiting the following links:

Coinmarketcap - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/artify-token/

Website - https://artifylabs.io

Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/artifyerc

Telegram - https://t.me/artifylabs.

Contact Person - Jason Hatton

Contact Email - artifylabsio@gmail.com

Company - Artify Labs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158146