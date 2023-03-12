Sonia Marta, a 15-Year-Old Author, a Finalist for Global Awards
Sonia Marta, author of The Rapping Astronaut, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards, Young Women of the Year category.
One of the scariest things for a writer is a blank page. By committing to writing that first paragraph, I've discovered that I can conquer my fears and unleash my creativity onto the page.”BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Dr. Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”
Sonia got into writing at a very young age. Her first book was published when she was 10 – a Romanian poetry book. Since then, Sonia has visited kindergartens, schools, and universities and participated in zoom calls and live events, inspiring over 2,500 children worldwide and partnering with WorldVision and Lynkube. She is very passionate about her work and keeps an open door for all her interests alongside writing!
This work is important because she is a role model for young adults, an example of how passion and determination can turn an idea into reality. Since she began her journey, she has inspired other students to become young published authors.
Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way toward a better future for all.
It can be challenging to create change in the world, and Sonia gives this advice to others thinking about following their calling to make a difference. “One of the scariest things for a writer is a blank page. By committing to writing that first paragraph, I've discovered that I can conquer my fears and unleash my creativity onto the page.”
Sonia Marta is proud of her achievements; in the last 12 months, her first book in English, The Rapping Astronaut, has been translated and published in Ukrainian on Gumroad, won third place in the Outstanding Creator Awards USA for both Illustrated & Picture Books and Children’s Motivational and Inspirational Books, and continued her journey meeting over 2,500 children worldwide. She attributes this success to all her readers' support and sweet messages.
She is committed to making an impact through her work. Her vision for the future is to explore the world and different perspectives through storytelling and share her unique experiences and insights with others. She also wants her writing to positively impact the world, whether by addressing critical social issues, offering comfort and hope to others, or simply entertaining and engaging her readers.
Read the complete finalist list at https://wcwawards.com/finalists
The 2023 Women Changing the World Awards winners will be announced at a glamourous event in London, United Kingdom, on 18 April 2023.
For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards, visit https://wcwawards.com or contact Sonia Marta at office@soniamarta.ro
