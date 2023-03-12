Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ien to give update on the progress of the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and announce funding for local projects/

TORONTO, March 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an update on the progress of 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and an important announcement regarding funding to support two 2SLGBTQI+ projects.

Date:               

March 12, 2023 

Time:             

9:30 a.m. ET

Location:       

Glad Day Bookshop
499 Church Street 
Toronto, ON

 

Notes for media:

Members of the media who wish to attend this event must register by 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 12, 2023, by emailing FEGC.Media.WAGE@fegc-wage.gc.ca.

