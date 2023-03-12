Atlancer.ai - An AI Platform that can self-generate other AI tools

Now anyone can be an AI developer with Atlancer.ai

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlancer.com a Mumbai, India-based company has launched Atlancer.ai, a first-of-its-kind AI tool marketplace that is set to democratize AI technology and change the way we use AI. This platform allows users to easily create, share, and use AI tools, without needing any formal training or technical knowledge.The main USP of this platform is its self-generation capability. With just a few keystrokes, users can describe the AI tool they want to create in the prompt field, and the AI algorithm will automatically infer their intentions and generate the tool for them. This intuitive and efficient process empowers users to quickly bring their ideas to life, without any prior coding experience.Users can also create custom tools based on their preferences and share them on social media or anywhere they want, getting rewarded every time someone uses their tools. Atlancer.ai is also one of the first platforms that facilitates the creation and usage of both image and text-based tools, allowing a greater variety of tools to be created and used.The idea for Atlancer.ai came when the founder, Armand Poonawala, was experimenting with Chatgpt and thought of creating an AI blog writing tool using OpenAI's API and bubble.io. He then created this tool and went on to create multiple tools like a caption generator, email template generator, and more.This gave him the idea that he could create many such tools which can then be used by freelancers to add more value to his customers.However, he thought of taking it one step further. "What if we could just ask the AI to create the tools for us?" - Armand realized that AI is currently at a stage where it can answer most of our questions and do amazing things, the only problem here is asking the right questions in the right manner."I was just curious about what the chatgpt api can do and if there are use cases for freelancers through it. I wanted to make tools for freelancers, ended up creating a tool maker initially for others to make custom tools without programming. Then took it a step further and also got the AI itself to make more tools on its own and with a human prompt too. Why did I create the autogenerator- I thought chatgpt would be more reliable than humans when making tools. It was also just fun to experiment and play around with the technology." - Said ArmandAtlancer.com, the parent company of Atlancer.ai is a freelance platform that connects businesses to the top curated freelancers and provides quality assurance for the service. When asked about the future of his company, Armand said - “A saying going around these days is “AI isn’t gonna take your job. But a human using AI probably will. That’s why we’re trying to empower our users with AI tools to practically increase productivity given the current state of AI technology"Armand added, "This is just the tip of the iceberg that we’re seeing with the AI technology. We’ll soon see entire websites auto-generated, apps built by AI, and gradually pretty much every logical function humans perform as we get closer to AGI. Until then, humans will need to work with these tools and the tools need the humans equally to have functions."This platform is a great example of how AI technology can be democratized, allowing anyone and everyone to be an AI developer without any formal training. With this platform, the possibilities of tools being created and their use cases are endless.This article was written with the help of the 'News Article Writer' tool which is available on the Atlancer.ai platform.You can visit www.atlancer.ai to check out the platform using the free trial.

Atlancer.ai - A marketplace to create, share and use AI tools!