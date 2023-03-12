After 7 Years R&D, iKegger 2.0 Launches on Kickstarter, Raising $100k in 24 Hours

A mini keg that can pour on it's side, stays cold all day and can be used for any drink Enjoyed in venues around the world, or at home, in parks or at the beach. Have cold beer (or mulled wine) on tap anywhere

A mini keg that can pour any drink while lying down in the fridge or upright on a bench has taken off on Kickstarter, so far raising 500% of its target funding.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could just fill a little keg at the bar and take it with us to our table instead of having to line up constantly” — David Thackray

iKegger, a leading provider of kegging solutions for any beverage, has launched its latest product, iKegger 2.0, on Kickstarter. It hit its funding goal of $25,000 in 45min and is currently over 500% funded with 18 days to go in the campaign.

The new mini keg system is designed to be the ultimate drink dispenser for any drink, anywhere. The features are a combination of 3 previous iKegger models combined into one sleek and compact unit that is at home pouring beers on a 4WD camping trip as it is dispensing espresso martinis at a dinner party.

After 7 years of research and development, iKegger has designed a system that includes an insulated refillable mini keg that keeps your favourite drink cold all day without ice, an intuitive push-button tap that pours faster the harder the button is depressed, and a clever design that allows the tap to be used both upright on your bench or lying down in your fridge. The system can use carbon dioxide, nitrogen, or argon to keep your chosen drink fresh to the last drop.

David Thackray, founder of iKegger, said, "We've taken everything we've learned from our customers over the years and created a keg system that truly offers the ultimate drinking experience. Whether you're a beer lover, a wine aficionado, or a coffee connoisseur, iKegger 2.0 works for you with the push of a button."

The iKegger 2.0 system is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing starting at just $139. Backers will start receiving their iKegger 2.0 system in April 2023, just in time for summer drinking season.

For more information about iKegger 2.0 and to back the project on Kickstarter, visit the campaign page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ikegger/ikegger-20-life-on-tap-any-drink-anywhere

About iKegger

Like all good stories, this starts with a beer, or in this case, the wait to get one.

Oner Nalcioglu and David Thackray (iKegger founders) were in line for a beer at a busy bar in 2015 when Dave is quoted as saying:

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could just fill a little keg at the bar and take it with us to our table instead of having to line up constantly”

From that spark and over the space of many beers and much waiting for more of them the founders fleshed out an idea.

The two of them bootstrapped their startup company, putting $3000 each into a hat and with that designing a prototype, building a website, and buying the first batch of 24 units of iKegger 1.0, which promptly sold out. All from Dave's garage.

iKegger now has warehouses in Sydney, Auckland, and Berlin and supplies a wide range of mini keg-related equipment to both the public and some of the biggest brands in the beverage world including Heineken, Bacardi, and Stone Brewing.

For more images and videos in various sizes and formats see this google drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ErA3P1EI9TcEkNJmuVtaRWfqhtf-2nRy?usp=share_link

Contact:

David Thackray

Founder, iKegger

Email: david@ikegger.com

Phone: +61 430848499

iKegger 2.0: Kickstarter Launch Video