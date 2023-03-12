Print Printers Celebrates 30th Anniversary by adding Plastic Comb Binding to Services Offered
Print Printers initiates Innovative Comb Binding services earning sizable profits for clients as a gift on their 30th Anniversary.DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Print Printers, a unit under Citicap Channels Ltd, celebrated their 30th anniversary last year. Incorporated in 1992 by founders Ramesh C Bansal and Ashish Bansal, both qualified Chartered Accountants, the vision of the company has always been to provide clients with the best service through quality and passion.
Print Printers has been offering a diverse range of services related to printing various categories of books for clients across the world. In addition to printing, the company provides personalized business consultancy services to help clients generate maximum revenue and profits from their books.
Recently, they have added Plastic Comb Binding to their services after one of their clients approached them to print training guides for the US market. Plastic Comb Binding is a quick and easy way to bind documents, reports, and presentations of up to several hundred pages. While it is commonly used in offices, schools, and for personal projects, it has not been used in a commercial setup for binding thousands of books due to its labor-intensive nature. The majority of the process being manual and requiring a high number of labor, such a project would also be costly and time-consuming if processed locally in the USA.
Print Printers has been able to successfully implement the project by printing and manufacturing comb-bound books in New Delhi, providing proper training of skills and techniques to its binding team. As of last week, they are in the process of shipping out more than 10,000 Comb Bound books to their clients in the USA, not only providing them with top-notch quality and secure packaging but also saving them almost 90% in total cost (door delivered) when compared to the local printers on the East Coast of the USA.
"We are proud to celebrate our 30th anniversary and grateful to our clients for their trust in us," said Ashish Bansal, co-founder of Print Printers. "Adding Plastic Comb Binding to our services is a significant milestone, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this to our clients, along with our commitment to quality and personalized service." Ashish continued.
“Onboarding a new client is always a happy moment for us in Print Printers, but onboarding a new client who can help us introduce new services to provide better solutions is a something very rare. This project for the Comb-Bound Training guides has been a very educational journey for us for many reasons as it has helped us build new vendor relationships and reinstate the morale of the team with something new to develop and work on, especially after the two COVID-19 hit years. We are eager to ensure our commitment to superb craftsmanship and exceptional customer service” says COO Apoorv Bansal.
“A Partnership with the Citicap Group is a partnership for life. We build long standing relationships with all our stakeholders” added CEO Ashish Bansal.
About Print Printers
Print Printers, a unit under Citicap Channels Ltd, is an India-based print executing and management company founded in 1992 by Ramesh C Bansal and Ashish Bansal. They offer a diverse range of printing services related to various categories of books and personalized business consultancy services to clients across the world. With a commitment to quality and passion, Print Printers is dedicated to providing clients with the best service possible. The company is well-positioned to assist in solving any issues that customers have encountered elsewhere due to its long history in the print industry and its astounding stakeholder relationships.
Testimonials
“Since our inception in 2002, we have trusted the printing, bindery, and delivery of our guides to Ashish Bansal with Citicap Channels, Ltd. Our customer base is comprised of financial aid and career services departments at universities and state-level and regional U.S. government workforce programs throughout the country who require and expect high-level print quality.",
- Darby Binder, Operations Manager, Rapid Guide LLC
“This was our first experience with printing a book. Ash Bansal (Ashish Bansal) did a lot of hand-holding and helped us greatly in making material and production decisions. Trying to get through pre-production at the start and printing at the height of COVID pandemic was a challenge for all of us. Communication with Ash was excellent. We are totally satisfied with the book and our customers tell us it has a quality feel.”
- Christopher Smith, My Journey, Teacup Project LLC
Ashish Bansal
Print Printers - Citicap Channels Limited
+1 202-470-0880
ash@printprinters.com
