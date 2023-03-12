New Reward Treasure The Luxury of Time Stay at The Sweetest Hotels in The World
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program and help fund our sweet kid programs; earn exclusive $5000 Luxury Hotel Reward.
Recruiting for Good appreciates women who successfully participate in our referral program to help fund kid programs (Kids Design Tomorrow and The Sweetest Gigs); by rewarding exclusive access to ‘The World's Best Luxury Hotels’ to learn more visit www.TheSweetestHotels.com.
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids mentorship programs and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow, and Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping+Travel Destinations (Including; experiences NY and Paris Sweet Fashion Week), Escape to Tuscany and More. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
