Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 381,031 in the last 365 days.

Find Reliable Tradespeople with the New Tradie Directory

Connecting Consumers with Local Trades in Their Area

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Local Trades is proud to announce the launch of our new tradie directory, helping consumers find local trades in their area. The new directory provides a convenient platform for users to search for and connect with local tradespeople, making it easier than ever before to find the right person for the job.


The new tradie directory features a comprehensive list of tradespeople in various fields, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and more. Users can search for tradespeople based on their location, trade, and availability, enabling them to find the right person for their needs quickly.


"We're excited to launch our new tradie directory, which we believe will be a game-changer for consumers looking for local trades in their area," said Benjamin Paine, Owner at My Local Trades. "By providing a comprehensive list of tradespeople in various fields, we hope to make it easier for users to find the right person for the job quickly and easily."


The new directory is easy to use and features a user-friendly interface, making it simple for users to search for and connect with local tradespeople. Users can also leave reviews and ratings, helping to build a community of trusted tradespeople.

Whether you're looking for an electrician, plumber, or carpenter, My Local Trades new tradie directory has got you covered. To find the right person for your needs, visit our website today.

Benjamin Paine
My Local Trades
email us here

You just read:

Find Reliable Tradespeople with the New Tradie Directory

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more