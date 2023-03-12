Submit Release
PUA Applications Due Before March 27, 2023

The CNMI Department of Labor would like to notify the public that both Initial Applications and Weekly Certification Forms for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program will no longer be accepted by the Department effective March 27, 2023.

Additionally, the Department would like to clarify the following:

  • Initial Applications and Weekly Certification Forms previously submitted to the Department that are still unprocessed do not need to be resubmitted, unless requested by your respective adjudicator.
  • Supporting Documents for existing claims will still be accepted beyond March 27, 2023.
  • Although the PUA Program’s Period of Performance has been extended by the U.S. Department of Labor – ETA to June 30, 2024, the Benefits Period remains the same and is as follows:
  • PUA Phase 1 (February 2, 2020 – December 26, 2020)
  • PUA Phase 2 (December 27, 2020 – March 13, 2021)
  • PUA Phase 3 (March 14, 2021 – October 4, 2021)

Please  contact  the PUA program via email at info@puamarianas.com or by phone at (670) 322-8870/71/72 or (670) 664-3298 for further information about this announcement.

