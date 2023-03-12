nano Quantum Boost from Ultrasolar Technology Now Available for Residential & Commercial Markets, Also on Amazon

A happy customer, Cliff Henry of Delaware with nano Quantum Boost nano Quantum Boost Version H3, retailed on Amazon

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023

Ultrasolar Technology, Inc. of San Jose, California has decided to sell their solar energy booster nQB™ in residential and commercial solar markets as well. The company has been working with large independent power producers (IPPs) so far. The product has been successfully tested by Enel Green Power, Petronas and several other medium and large solar energy producers.

Ultrasolar Technology has signed distribution agreement with Solar USA Power of Wilmington, DE. for distribution to medium and large scale commercial and utility scale solar power generators. Cliff Henry, CEO of Solar USA Power said, “nQB is the first and only solar power booster which dramatically increases output of solar panels. I have tested the nQB units on my personal solar system for over 18 months and we can sell millions of these to our customers every year”.

Ultrasolar Technology has recently listed this product on Amazon (https://a.co/d/6O8qpdp) to cater to residential and small commercial projects.

According to Santosh Kumar, CEO and founder of Ultrasolar Technology, “nQB is a game changing product in solar market. It utilizes cutting edge quantum physics to enable solar cells to absorb and utilize more sunlight to allow the solar cells to generate more power. The adaptation of this product has not been as fast as we would have liked due to several factors including skepticism around the existence of such a ‘Holy Grail’ product. However, success of the product at well-known companies in solar energy industry has eliminated the skepticism and we are now poised for a grand success of the product”.

Ultrasolar Technology, Inc. is the creator of nano Quantum Boost (nQB™) which is the only product in the world which works with most solar panels and allows them to extract 10% + more electricity.

For more queries, please contact sales@ultrasolatech.com. More information can be obtained from the website of Ultrasolar technology www.ultrasolar.com .