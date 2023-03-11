FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]



Temporary Closure of Whitehurst Freeway NW Due to Concrete Debris

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has temporarily closed lanes to vehicular traffic on Whitehurst Freeway NW between 27th Street NW and M Street NW to perform emergency repair work and concrete debris removal in the roadway.

The District Department of Transportation was alerted of debris and dispatched maintenance crews to inspect the roadway and determined need for repair.

The repair does not impact traffic on Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge.

Updates about the duration of the closure will be provided as maintenance crews complete the necessary repair.

Motorists traveling in this vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

