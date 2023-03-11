America's Preferred Home Warranty Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was recently presented with the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

JACKSON, Mich. (PRWEB) March 11, 2023

America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was recently presented with the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced on Friday, March 3rd, during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry and country were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

"This award is a direct result of their ongoing commitment to excellence," said APHW CEO Rodney Martin, "and I couldn't be more excited for our entire customer service team at APHW."

"This recognizes our team for what we do every day, 24/7/365, which is to turn customers' moments of misery into moments of magic, making sure that they're taken care of," said APHW VP of Operations Michael Sadler. "And you know, our response to the COVID pandemic was years in the making. We had all the systems in place to take care of it, but what made it work was the human element, the people that we have working for us. They had to work during an unprecedented time, with their spouses and loved ones working alongside of them, and take care of our customers. I think this award will make our team members feel proud, but they don't do it for recognition—they just want to take care of our customers."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About America's Preferred Home Warranty

For over 20 years, America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) has helped thousands of homeowners nationwide protect their biggest investment. Located in Jackson, Michigan, APHW is a privately held company dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality products, competitive pricing, and unsurpassed service.

We do this by:



Protecting essential home systems and appliances

Providing homeowners with their choice of contractor

Delivering top-rated support and claims service 24/7/365

Educating customers about home warranties and maintenance

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

