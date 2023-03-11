***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Governor Moore to Join Secretary McIlwain to Announce Major Step Forward in Maryland’s Commitment to Clean Cars



On Monday, March 13, Governor Wes Moore will join Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain for an announcement regarding Maryland’s renewed commitment to clean cars. The action reinforces the Moore-Miller administration’s commitment to keeping Maryland on track to achieve its ambitious climate goals, advance the state’s clean energy future, and adoption of electric vehicle standards.

WHO: Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain, Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky, Baltimore Councilwoman Phylicia Porter

WHEN: 1 p.m., Monday, March 13.

WHERE: Maryland Department of the Environment, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore; enter front gate of Montgomery Park off of Washington Boulevard; parking available in front lot.

Additional note: Event will be held just outside the front door of the Montgomery Park building.





