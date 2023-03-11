Joint statement on National Day of Observance

CANADA, March 11 - Premier David Eby; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement to acknowledge the National Day of Observance for people affected by COVID-19:

"Today is Canada’s National Day of Observance. On this day, we take time to remember all those who have died or have had health complications as a result of COVID-19, and honour our health-care and front-line workers who have been working selflessly and courageously since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.

"It was on March 11, 2020, that the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Since then, SARS COV-2 virus has challenged people and communities around the world in unprecedented ways. Today, we stand together and observe a moment of silence to remember and honour those people who have lost their lives, while also thinking of their family and friends. This virus has been particularly hard on seniors and Elders in our families and communities and we hold them in our thoughts again today.

“While we may have had different experiences these last three years, the pandemic has profoundly impacted every single person and community in B.C. We will never forget those who died, and we will always be grateful to the front-line heroes who worked and continue to work tirelessly to keep us safe and support us through these most difficult times.

“We are also grateful to everyone in B.C. who stepped forward to be vaccinated and who followed the public health guidelines to protect themselves, their families and their communities. This commitment has allowed us to get back to our lives and once again enjoy the social activities, entertainment, gatherings, sports, in-person work and school that are so important to our health and well-being.

“We know this was no small request and we are deeply grateful to everyone who stepped up to do their part. Your sacrifices – great and small – made a difference and helped British Columbia emerge from the darkest days of the pandemic.

"As we emerge from the pandemic and look to the future, we must continue to work together to keep each other safe and build a healthier future for all of us.”