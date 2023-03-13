Beijing Times Expands Global Footprint with New Offices in Dubai and Paris
Online news platform Beijing Times opens new offices in Dubai and Paris, expanding coverage of the Middle East and Europe.CHINA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beijing, China - Beijing Times, the independent online news platform dedicated to delivering unbiased reporting of China and the world, announced today the opening of new offices in Dubai and Paris, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.
With its global network of experienced journalists and reporters in China, France, England, the USA, Belgium, UAE, Turkey, and beyond, Beijing Times is committed to providing accurate and reliable news to people around the world. The new offices in Dubai and Paris will enable the platform to further expand its reach and provide comprehensive coverage of events in the Middle East and Europe.
"We are excited to announce the opening of new offices in Dubai and Paris," said the CEO of Beijing Times. "These locations will allow us to better serve our readers and provide more in-depth coverage of the news, as well as build new partnerships with local media outlets and experts."
The Dubai office will be led by a team of experienced journalists and editors, who will be responsible for covering news and events from the Middle East, including topics related to politics, economics, culture, and technology. The Paris office will be responsible for covering news and events from Europe, with a focus on France, Germany, and the UK.
"We believe that the Middle East and Europe are regions of great importance, and we are committed to delivering accurate and unbiased reporting of events in these areas," said the CEO of Beijing Times. "By opening new offices in Dubai and Paris, we are able to bring our readers more in-depth coverage of events in these regions, as well as build new partnerships with local media outlets and experts."
In addition to the new offices, Beijing Times is also planning to expand its coverage of topics related to business, travel, culture, sports, and more, providing in-depth analysis and commentary on the latest news and events. The platform will also be offering original video content, interviews with key players in the news, and interactive features that allow readers to engage with the news in new ways.
Beijing Times launched this year as an independent and impartial online news platform, offering a fresh perspective on China and global affairs. With a team of journalists around the world, the platform is committed to delivering accurate and reliable news, free from bias or any other influence. The launch of Beijing Times represents a valuable resource for readers seeking honest, impartial news and information about what's happening around the world.
Beijing Times is now live and available to readers worldwide at www.beijingtimes.com.
