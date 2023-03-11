Root, Inc. Not Materially Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. ROOT, a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that it currently maintains approximately $1.3 million on deposit with Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB"). The Company considers its own banking exposure to any liquidity concern at SVB as immaterial to the Company's cash position. The Company plans to transfer its funds from SVB at the earliest opportunity.



About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

