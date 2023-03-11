The Premier of "Hard Headed Comedy" at New York Comedy Club Stamford Debuts on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Hard Headed Comedy is back again! This time from Stamford, Connecticut. Announcing the The New York Comedy Club Stamford premiere of "Hard Headed Comedy" will be on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Hard Headed Comedy is back again! This time from Stamford, Connecticut! The New York Comedy Club Stamford premiere of "Hard Headed Comedy" will be on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Tickets can be purchased here.

Appearing at the world renowned New York Comedy Club's recently opened Stamford, CT location, Hard Headed Comedy delivers stimulating and provocative stand-up material featuring some of the most diverse and talented artists in stand-up comedy, including:



A regular on the stand-up comedy scene in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, Hard Headed Comedy has built a strong and dedicated following over the years by delivering quality, diversity and innovation in comedy.

By carefully curating strong and diverse line-ups and voices from across the stand-up comedy community, Hard Headed Comedy has carved a unique and entertaining corner in the comedy world that's as funny as it is popular.

Comedy fans can follow Hard Headed Comedy on Instagram at @hardheadedcomedyinc and post using the hashtag #hardheadedcomedystamford to join the social chatter around the premier.

"Hard Headed Comedy" is created and produced by veteran comedienne Luz Michelle in partnership with the legendary New York Comedy Club which has brought their iconic brand to Stamford Connecticut, their first location outside of NYC, with a mix of classic New York stand up and nationally touring headliners.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Hard Headed Comedy.

