Hair Extensions in Cardiff: A saturated market or potential for growth
A potential to grow lies in recognising more inclusive servicesCARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair extensions gained popularity in the 20th century with advancements in technology and techniques used to create natural-looking hair extensions. Today, hair extensions are widely used for cosmetic purposes, and there are many different types and methods available for individuals to choose from.
In an industry report by market research company ResearchAndMarkets from 2021 , experts estimate the UK hair piece, wig and extension market to grow by 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. The main drivers for this positive development are concerns about physical appearance due to hair loss, more frequent use by celebrity hairstylists as well as celebrity endorsement and societal acceptance to use hair pieces/wigs/extensions to boost self-confidence.
The study by ResearchAndMarkets focuses on demand by “UK females”. Given the potential for hair extensions to cater for any gender, ethnicity and hair texture, the potential growth is likely to be bigger.
Andreas Lazarou – managing director of Lazarou Duke Street Salon & Barbers, one of the biggest hair salon & barber chains in South Wales – confirms the potential for hair extensions to be offered as an inclusive service:
“Our goal is to provide clients a way to change their look in a safe environment. We are offering real-hair remy hair extensions with a variety of 200 different colour shades to choose from. We are currently working on making the service more inclusive to everyone. Cardiff is a diverse city and we want to acknowledge this with our services. So regardless of gender, ethnicity, hair structure, we want to offer an extension service that meets all our clients’ needs and wishes.”
In a quest to becoming more inclusive, Andreas Lazarou and his team are inviting clients to give feedback about their current service experience and share ideas about future improvements. The team will also rely on guidance from within the industry and work with Human First. Human First is a “platform offering trans awareness training to beauty businesses or individuals to create safer spaces, speak directly to trans customers and de-gender treatments and prices.”
To find out more about Lazarou or their current extension service, please visit Lazarou’s extension offering site.
Andreas Lazarou
Lazarou Duke Street Hair Salon & Barbers
support@lazarouhairsalons.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook