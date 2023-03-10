Investment in infrastructure projects in the field of agriculture

UZBEKISTAN, March 10 - Minister of Agriculture Aziz Voitov met with Vice President for Investment Operations of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Konstantin Limitovsky.

The parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in the field of investing in infrastructure projects in the field of agriculture. Among them are land development, electric power industry, solar energy, agrologistics and others.

— The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is implementing many projects in Uzbekistan. I am sure that in the near future we will work out areas of interest to both parties. The projects that we are currently implementing are mainly aimed at creating new jobs and supporting entrepreneurs. Agricultural infrastructure is a direction that requires special attention, Aziz Voitov noted during the meeting.

Currently, cooperation with our republic is focused mainly on three strategic goals aimed at the transition of Uzbekistan to an inclusive and sustainable market economy:

increasing inclusive employment in the private sector;

increasing prosperity and improving infrastructure links through investment;

promoting sustainable development through investments in the energy sector.

However, as Konstantin Limitovsky said, the AIIB's portfolio of projects also includes those related to agricultural infrastructure.

- As for the development of regional infrastructure, we are implementing major programs on water and local roads in the Bukhara region, Karakalpakstan and Khorezm. We also have experience in financing agricultural logistics centers. Therefore, we are still approaching agriculture,” said Konstantin Limitovsky.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan