Launched Ewayprint App, India's first free printing service app with free delivery
Ewayprint App, India's first free printing service app with free delivery. Since then, Ewayprint has experienced tremendous success, with over 12,000 app downloads in a short period of time.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUNE/INDIA
— MOHAMMED Imtiaz Hanif, Founder Ewayprint
Ewayprint was launched at press conference on March 8th, 2023 at the Patrakar Bhavan, Ganjwe Chowk, Navi Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, India.
Pune-based entrepreneur MOHAMMED Imitiaz HANIF and team launched Ewayprint App India's first free printing service, where users get free A4 size documents printed and shipped directly to their homes free in sealed envelop.
Mr. Imtiyaz said at the launch that, he felt there is an opportunity to disrupt the printing business, and developed a precursor to the current business model. The startup earlier had developed a vending printing machine and gave it to the shop owners on revenue sharing model. After the soft launch COVID-19 pandemic hit and with constant lockdowns, the team after evaluation thought the best way is to remove the vending machine and directly deliver the printed documents to the customers' home.
Ewayprint, India's first free printing service, where users create an account, upload their documents and images and receive them at their home, Absolutely for FREE. Since then, Ewayprint has experienced tremendous success, with over 12,000 app downloads in a short period of time. The company is thrilled to now offer its services to residents of Pune, and believes that its new users will appreciate the convenience and affordability of its printing solutions.
Dr. Prakash Sharma, the guest of honour for the launch event, a well-respected in the startup ecosystem. Dr Prakash Sharma said “that he has seen the startup industry since a decade, but when he came to know about Ewayprint that Ewayprint was addressing the printing needs of the student, parents and professionals absolutely for free he was interested to know more.
What is Ewayprint
App on playstore offering Free 100 print on register and 50 print every month.
Delivered directly to the registered mailing address
Delivered in secured envelop
How does Ewayprint work?
Users download Ewayprint App from the Google App store
Upload documents & images
Printed documents & images would be delivered directly to the registered mailing address in
Secured envelop
Imtiyaz said that “Ewayprint is a small step to help student fraternity and their families to save on the cost of printing”.
Ewayprint would be launched in the UAE shortly.
MOHAMMED Imtiaz Hanif
Ewayprint
+91 88066 14419
info@ewayprint.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram