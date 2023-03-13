Smith College Under Investigation for Sex Discrimination

Smith College is under investigation by Massachusetts state authorities fir sex discrimination.

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northampton, Massachusetts March 11, 2023

As of January 25, Smith College is under investigation for sex discrimination. In Massachusetts, it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of sex. Smith College set up an admission policy where women and male to female transgenders are accepted, but straight men and masculine gay men are rejected. The case number of the complaint with MCAD is 23SED00190.

On 10/11/2022, after Justin Samuels e-mailed Smith’s admission office and asked if they accepted gay men, the admissions office replied and said the only men accepted were those who lived as women. On January 4, 2023, Samuels filed a complaint with the Title IX office at Smith College. There was no response. On January 24, 2023, Samuels filed a complaint with MCAD, the Massachusetts state agency which enforces the anti discrimination laws in Massachusetts. The complaint was registered with MCAD the same day, and the process begun.

The law in Massachusetts is clear. Sex discrimination is illegal and Smith College cannot lot out of the law. To keep up with developments in this matter subscribe to or follow Samuels’s Substack or check out the article he wrote in this situation with Smith. It is important to realize discrimination is never okay, nor is breaking the law.