Bio Sneefo Uses Cutting-Edge Biotechnology and Eco-Friendly Natural Practices to Revolutionize Agriculture
New Biotechnology Startup arrive in Algeria with Eco-Friendly Natural Practices to Revolutionize AgricultureAïN M'LILA, OUM EL BOUAGHI, ALGéRIE, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio Sneefo, an Algeria-based company, is using cutting-edge biotechnology and eco-friendly natural practices to revolutionize agriculture. The company focuses on developing solutions focused on distinctive breeding techniques, organic fertilizers, and genetics and genomes. Bio Sneefo’s primary objective is to provide safe and high-quality food to consumers while being mindful of the challenges in the food industry. Additionally, Bio Sneefo uses marker-assisted selection (MAS) to bio-engineer plant genetics, along with some of the latest technologies, such as gene/genome editing and synthetic biology. MAS can also assist with transgenic crops by allowing the transfer of genes for specific traits into plants where they are needed. All of the methods utilized by Bio Sneefo are safe for the environment and designed to be sustainable.
The organic fertilizers used by Bio Sneefo were specifically formulated to promote healthy and sustainable agriculture to benefit both consumer health and the environment. After conducting in-depth research, training, and extension programs, Bio Sneefo was able to make developments within biotechnology that will transform the agriculture industry for the better. Bio Sneefo also uses their research to detect and map genes which allows them to identify traits and genes that contribute to national and global goals for agriculture.
“Every crop has unique needs and opportunities, which is why we have developed distinctive breeding techniques to help these plant species to thrive in a way that supports the well-being of our environment. Our methods maximize revenue by increasing food production capacity while effectively managing costs, driving greater profitability for our company while maintaining a focus on sustainability,” said Krimo Chibane, founder of Bio Sneefo. “With the world facing upcoming global food shortages, finding sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture advancements is more crucial than ever before. At Bio Sneefo, we hope to spread food production and safety awareness by incorporating the most modern technologies into our process, ensuring that our customers can trust the safety of our products.”
Founded by Krimo Chibane in 2022, Bio Sneefo is committed to providing the most useful and valuable traits of plant genetics, including complex features, to revolutionize agriculture and help farmers cultivate with confidence. The company uses an innovative breeding technique to produce the best suitable seeds for cultivated land while focusing on the development and utilization of biotechnologies for food and agriculture. With Bio Sneefo, Krimo Chibane is leading the charge to revolutionize sustainable agriculture and provide innovative biotechnology solutions to prepare the nation for potential challenges ahead. The company is on a mission to improve brand trust for food consumers and guarantee transparency in the food production process, empowering our customers to make informed decisions about the food they consume. The success of Bio Sneefo is mainly driven by Krimo’s dedication, passion, and commitment to transforming the future of agriculture and improving the food production process to ensure maximum efficiency and excellence.
For more information about Bio Sneefo, go to www.biosneefo.co.
Krimo Chibane
Bio Sneefo
+ +213 664288223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Offer to Biotechnology funder investements