RICHLAND SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR WILLING TO PAY POLITICAL PRICE FOR STANDING FOR STUDENTS AND SCIENCE
Richland School Board Director and Candidate for Washington State Governor Faces Recall for his successful fight to end the in-school mask mandate
United We Stand - Together We Can”RICHLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15th, 2022, the Richland, Washington School board voted to end the governor's in-school mask mandate and give mask choice to students and staff, a decision that resulted in a district court ruling that Semi Bird and two other school board members could be subject to a recall.
— Semi Bird
The ruling was went to the Washington State Supreme Court and on Friday November 10th 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that Semi Bird and two other school board members could face a recall for their role in successfully voting to give mask choice to students and staff.
In a statement released by his campaign for governor, Semi made the following statement:
"I stood for students and their families and against Jay Inslee's illegal mandate, which violated the constitutional rights of all our citizens. I stand by my decision and will continue to stand for the children and families of Washington State."
Semi Bird has also drawn criticism for his efforts to end extreme far left policies in education, recently passing policy reform that will prevent divisive CRT tenets from being taught in his school district.
"I was elected to improve policy that would improve our children’s public education and to support parent's rights in their children’s education, I remain unphased and unwavering in my commitment to represent the parents and children of Richland and Washington State"
It's this commitment that has inspired some parents to relocate to the Richland School District. Adrian Brooking, single father of a then 13-year-old, relocated from Bremerton Washington last year.
"After learning there was a school board willing to vote the way many parents and students wanted, I knew I had to join that community. That meant leaving my family, friends, home and everything, but Kellyanna being in an environment that allows students to have a voice and a community where parent’s opinions matter means the world and allows Kellyanna to thrive."
Semi Bird has made parents rights in education and school choice one of his top campaign promises, vowing to continue to bring solutions with action to the people of Washington State.
